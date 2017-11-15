Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast

Thanksgiving is more than a week away, but it's looking more and more likely we'll see warm and dry weather that day across Arizona. Strong high pressure to our south is responsible for our latest stretch of above average temperatures. Although that ridge loses its strength over the next few days when low pressure moves across our region, weather models show that ridge rebuilding again as we head into next week. That means temperatures go from the mid-80s the rest of this week to the upper 70s Saturday, and then rebound to the low 80s by Sunday.

Longer-range weather models mostly agree that our weather pattern keeps a dry, westerly flow in place through mid-week. That would bring high temperatures in the low to possibly mid-80s by next Thursday. That's almost record heat for this time of year. The record for next Thursday, November 23rd, is 87 degrees. Hopefully, we won't get that warm, but we look to be closer to the record than "average," which is 72 degrees on Thanksgiving.

We've been talking for months about the likelihood of a warm and dry fall, and that's what we're seeing play out. Winter doesn't look much better with a La Nina weather pattern setting up. That typically means a warmer and drier than average winter for the Southwest.

The folks at Arizona Snowbowl won't likely be thrilled with that outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. They've already pushed back the opening of the ski resort twice. This morning they announced they're now hoping to open sometime next week. They're busy making snow, but until the weather cools down, that won't be enough.

We also could use the rain here in the Valley. Today is our 84th consecutive day with no rain. Our last measurable rain was on August 23rd, during the monsoon.

The high country isn’t faring much better.

We’ll keep you updated as the next few storms push toward our region. At this point, there’s only a slight chance for light rain over the next few days across Northern Arizona. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for rain in the desert, a good snowstorm in the mountains, and temperatures finally cool enough for fall boots and scarves. At this point, it looks more likely we'll be spending Thanksgiving in flip-flops.

