Head of Phoenix PD internal affairs investigated for alleged misconduct

The head of the Phoenix Police Department’s internal affairs unit is in trouble herself.

Commander Paula Veach oversees investigations into officer misconduct claims and has to sign off on discipline for officers accused of serious misconduct.

Veach is currently the subject of an internal investigation for alleged misconduct.

Veach, the head of Phoenix’s Professional Standards Bureau, commonly referred to as internal affairs. was sent home Monday, and is currently on paid administrative leave.

The police department would only confirm that Veach is the subject of an internal investigation and that she is on administrative leave.

Multiple sources have confirmed for Arizona’s Family that Veach’s trouble stems from a complaint filed by a male sergeant who works for her.

Sources say Veach hosted a sexual harassment training session for only the male sergeants under her command.

The presentation reportedly addressed how men treat women in the workplace and may have contained some inappropriate pictures.

Female sergeants who work for Veach were not required to attend the training.

At least one of the male sergeants took offense to the material and the nature of the training and filed a complaint with Phoenix's Equal Opportunity Department.

Don Logan, the city’s EOD director issued this statement:

"Our practice is to not comment on active investigations. As such, we’re unable to comment on the nature of the Veach case."

Veach has been with the Phoenix Police Dept. since 1999 and has served in many capacities.

She also serves as a Faculty Associate at Arizona State University in the School of Criminology & Criminal Justice.

