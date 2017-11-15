Flagstaff man charged in landlord's stabbing death

A Flagstaff man has been charged with killing his landlord.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Tuesday that 21-year-old James Womble is facing one count of second-degree murder in the July stabbing death.

Womble has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Womble and 63-year-old Peter Gillespie were fighting over past-due rent when Womble allegedly stabbed him with scissors eight times.

Womble called 911 after the incident.

Womble says he was acting in self-defense after Gillespie started to choke him.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

