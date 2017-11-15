Jaime's Local Love: Lucky Air Plant

Lucky Air Plant + Crystals is a new company born from a love of air plants!

Creator Marci McDonald bought a few of them and thought they were the cutest little things. She always wanted to do a business with crystals and the plant/crystal combo seemed to work.

In fact, the business has been buzzing in the short year it's been around.

McDonald's aunt, Jane Ann, was a healer and a pioneer in crystal healing.

She played a special role in McDonald's life and this business is based on her love and passion. Lucky Air Plant combines the crystals with Marci's new found passion for Tillandsias (air plants) to create a really beautiful gift.

McDonald never really had a green thumb. (And you won't need one either!) In fact, her family will tell you she's been known to kill every plant she has ever had. But through lots of research and experimentation, McDonald has become an expert in air plant care and is, in turn, teaching others.

You simply put your air plant in water for 5 minutes 2-3 times a week.

McDonald can be found talking to her air plant friends, singing to them and caring for them. She really loves these little guys and she hopes you will too.

McDonald's plants are paired with citrine, amethyst, geodes and so much more to bring you the success, balance, and harmony you are looking to attract in life. She also creates magnets for the fridge and smudge bundles for your home.

Lucky Air Plants start $15 and make a perfect gift for anyone in your life.

Lucky Air Plant can be found at Mezona Market in Mesa and La Grande Orange in Arcadia.

Of course, you can order from McDonald directly. She can handle small orders or very big ones that could fill an empty space in your home.

What a beautiful and cool gift!

Jaime



Website: http://luckyairplant.com

Insta: @luckyairplant

Facebook @LuckyAirPlant

Email: hello@luckyairplant.com

