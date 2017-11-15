Humana Job Fair

Humana Inc is hosting a two-day job fair at its Glendale facility located at 8990 W. Glendale Ave. to fill 25 positions.

The job fair is being held Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 7 a.m. to noon. Interviews will be conducted on-site during the job fair, so interested candidates should dress professionally and bring several copies of their current resume. Bilingual candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Humana is hiring for Pharmacy Technician and Technicians in Training at its Glendale pharmacy facility. In these roles, new hires may be taking inbound calls from Humana members, resolving matters related to mail-order pharmacy, making outbound calls to provider offices or Humana members, or performing data entry of prescriptions.

All qualified candidates must have an active Pharmacy Technician or Technician in Training license with the state of Arizona. The positions are full-time, permanent roles and include a full comprehensive benefits package. Other benefits include paid volunteer time off, tuition reimbursement, walking work stations, and the potential to work at home in the future.

To apply, candidates should visit: Careers.Humana.com and search requisition 182814.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, 7 a.m. - noon

Humana Pharmacy

8990 W. Glendale Ave, Glendale

Choice Career Fairs

Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held on Wednesday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N Center Street in Mesa.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Aramark, Chase, Equity Residential and Hertz Corporation.

Jobs will be available in Administrative, Banking, Customer Service, Hospitality, Retail and Sales.

All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.

To learn more about this career fair, go to www.ChoiceCareerFairs.com.

Nationally syndicated radio host Rich Berra debuts new holiday children's book

Rich Berra, nationally syndicated radio host of iHeart Media's Johnjay and Rich Show debuts The Tale of Christmas Steve, a hilarious and heartwarming holiday children's book. The whimsical story about a Christmas elf is a timely reminder that everyone has something unique to offer no matter the outside package

The proceeds from the sale of this hardcover book directly benefit the Johnjay and Rich Christmas Wish program, providing food, clothing, comfort and presents to children and families in need.

For more information and to order: www.ChristmasSteve.org

Local Love: Lucky Air Plant Studio

The idea for Lucky Air Plants came from Marci's aunt, Jane Ann, who was a healer and a pioneer with crystal healing. She played a special role in Marci's life and this business is based on her love and passion. She combined the crystals a newfound passion for Tillandsia's (air plants) to create a really beautiful gift. Through lots of research about the deeper meaning and healing powers of crystals, Marci was able to create a product tailored to each individual's need by providing rocks that can be used to promote your inner harmony, peacefulness, success and much more.

For more information: www.luckyairplant.com

D'Lite opens healthy drive-thru in Arcadia

The owners envisioned a place that welcomed customers with all different definitions of health: calorical, vegan, vegetarian, carnivore and allergies. They have four valley locations.

For more information: https://dlitehealthyonthego.com

Arcadia Store-Opening Soon

3214 E Indian School Road

Phoenix, Arizona 85018

Phone: (602)368-9445

Email: Arcadia@DLiteHealthyOnTheGo.com

Old Town Store-Scottsdale

2613 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, 85257

Phone: (480)247-8537

Email: OldTown@DLiteHealthyOnTheGo.com

Camelback Store- Opening Soon

4320 N Miller Road

Scottsdale, Arizona 85257

Email: Camelback@DLiteHealthyOnTheGo.com

Shea Store

7337 E Shea Blvd

Scottsdale, Arizona 85260

Phone: (480)248-9545

Email: Shea@DLiteHealthyOnTheGo.com

Do-It-Herself at Home Depot

Add to your holiday decor and learn how to build a stocking hanger box. Home Depot will show you how to cut, stain and assemble a stocking hanger box that will adorn your mantel and display your family's stockings. In addition, they will demonstrate safe practices in using common project power tools and can help you shop for everything you need to create your own project at home.

The Home Depot Workshops are designed to provide a mix of associate-led instruction, demonstration, and some hands-on learning. Do-it-Herself Workshops are held every 3rd Thursday of the month at 6:30pm for free at every store. Materials can be purchased to make your own project. For more information, contact your local Home Depot store.

Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

https://twitter.com/diy_debbie

https://www.facebook.com/homedepotdebbie

World Vegan Month: Adding veggies to your diet with Grabbagreen

It would be hard to make an unhealthy decision at Grabbagreen. And, now for World Vegan Month, it might be a good time to add more veggies to your diet plan.

For more information: www.grabbagreen.com

Grabbagreen Downtown

CityScape

50 West Jefferson Suite 120

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone: (602) 734-9200

Hours: Mon Sat 7a-8p

Sun 9a- 3p

Wildlife World Zoo: Savannah Monitor

Savannah Monitor Facts:

They are found throughout most of Africa south of the Sahara

It's a predator and an opportunistic feeder; Carnivorous: Adults eat large amounts of snails in addition to small mammals, birds, snakes, toads, lizards, eggs, insects, and carrion

Eat a great deal of food during the wet season when food is plentiful and easy to find during the 8-month wet season, are able to eat up to one-tenth of their body weight in a single day

Live off of fat reserves during the dry season

Can max out at 4 or 5 feet and become really heavy-bodied, weighing up to about 150 lbs.

All monitor lizards, are characterized by their forked tongue, which usually is reserved for snakes in nature.

But monitor lizards also have that forked tongue that gives them a kind of menacing, dinosaur type of look that makes them extremely popular from nature films.

They spend most of their nights underground in burrows and go out hunting for anything they can during the day.

Are primarily terrestrial (live on the ground), but are able to climb trees and swim

Juveniles are mainly insectivores because they lack the teeth to eat snails

Males try to intimidate each other by hissing, thrashing their tails, and inflating their throats

If threatened, will hiss loudly, thrash their tail, and strike if a predator continues to approach, some have been known to play dead

Highly sensitive forked tongue and Jacobson's organ

Flick their tongue 20-40 times every 2 minutes on average

If a prey item tries to escape, tongue flicking increases to about 160 flicks every 2 minutes to help the monitor locate and catch the prey

Lifespan is 10-20 years

Predators: Snakes, large birds of prey, and humans

This species is often killed for lizard skin leather products

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

How to hit the pause button on menopause and its annoying symptoms

Fresh off her appearance on "The Doctors" Friday, October 6th, Dr. Prudence Hall, author of the new book Radiant Again & Forever joins us to expound on topics such as "hitting pause on menopause" and some of its more annoying symptoms of weight gain, loss of sleep, and lack or loss of sex drive. She also talks about some surprisingly simple solutions for getting your skinny, your sleep, and your sexy back.

Radiant -Again & Forever is available as of September 12, 2017 at major bookstore chains including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, BooksAMillion, Indie Bound, independent stores, and The Hall Center. As well, the book is available in all eBook forms, including the Nook, Kindle, and Kobo.

For more information: https://www.radiantagain.com/

