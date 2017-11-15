Parts of southbound I-17 in Phoenix restricted at night this week

Sections of southbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to one lane in Phoenix overnight this week (Nov. 14-17) for overhead sign work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

While the following I-17 restrictions are in place, drivers should allow extra travel time and use caution when approaching and traveling through work zones:

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Northern Avenue and Camelback Road from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 15) for overhead sign work.

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Bethany Home and McDowell roads from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 16) for overhead sign work.

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Thomas Road and the I-10 “Stack” interchange from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (Nov. 17) for overhead sign work.

The following ramps will be closed during overnight hours for installation work on the pilot I-17 wrong-way vehicle detection and alert system:

North- and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Indian School Road closed overnight from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 15). The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Glendale Avenue and northbound frontage road between Colter Street and Missouri Avenue also closed.

North- and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Camelback Road closed overnight from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 16). The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Glendale Avenue closed.

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Yorkshire Drive and southbound off-ramp at Thunderbird Road closed overnight from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (Nov. 17).

