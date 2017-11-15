Vehicle slams into Phoenix Circle K

Phoenix police are investigating after a car drove into a Circle K near 16th Street and Indian School Road Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involved two cars, but police have not said how this happened or whether anyone was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

