Arizona Snowbowl delays opening due to warm temperatures

Arizona Snowbowl has delayed their 2017 winter opening due to warm temperatures, according to a release.

Snowbowl said they have not been able to make enough snow to open Friday as originally scheduled. This is the second delay of the season.

"Snowbowl's opening date will be announced once we have made sufficient snow to provide the best possible ski product," Arizona Snowbowl GM J.R. Murray said. "All of us at Snowbowl are excited to kick off the ski season and we'll open as soon as possible."

Colder temperatures are in the forecast toward the end of this week and officials hope to open the week of Thanksgiving.

"Our snow guns have been running at every available opportunity," Murray said.

Some positive news for snowboarders and skiers, Snowbowl completed construction ahead of schedule on its quad chairlift and it will open in December. The lift will replace the old Hart Prairie double chairlift.

