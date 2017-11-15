Scottsdale Job Fair

Over 1,150 Scottsdale jobs are up for grabs this Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley - Scottsdale (located at 5401 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250) from 11 AM 2 PM. A good portion of the featured companies will be hiring on the spot. Bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free: https://jobertising.com/CareerFair-Scottsdale-November-2017

Some of the featured companies include. Cruise America, American Express, Coder camps, Wendy's, Dignity Memorial, Northcentral University, Equity Residential, PSCU, Connect 202, Enterprise, Arizona National Guard, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Chase, Hilton Hotels and many more.

New Even Stevens dedicated to Wallace & Ladmo

Peoria's very own Wallace and Ladmo of the favorite children's show, "It's Wallace", which ran in Peoria from 1954-1989. This location will feature vintage artifacts from the show, complete with this hometown's legendary Ladmo bags. A blend of vintage wallpaper, Peoria salvaged corrugated sheet metal and vintage chandeliers will complete the space.

Even Stevens has now opened its 8th Arizona location in Peoria

For every sandwich sold, Even Stevens donates a sandwich to LOCAL AZ nonprofits: St. Mary's Food Bank (Surprise location,) Circle the City, Kikstart, Inc. and Valley View Community Food Bank

The Peoria location partners with local craft companies including San Tan Brewing, Huss Brewing Company, Peixoto Coffee, Cotton Country Jams, and Bread Basket Bakery

For more information: www.evenstevens.com

Even Stevens

16955 N 75th Ave, Suite 105 Peoria, AZ 85382

Phone: 480-562-4232

Monday - Saturday 7am - 10pm

Sunday Brunch 9am - 4pm

Free classes for babies and preemies at Gymboree

According to March of Dimes research, every year, one in ten babies are born prematurely. November is Prematurity Awareness Month and Gymboree Play & Music in Chandler is supporting the cause and creating awareness with two events this week to help babies and former preemies reach their milestones. We preview some of the fun activities you can expect tonight and this weekend.

Gymboree Play & Music in Chandler has a free and family friendly open house today and Saturday, November 18 from 2:30 to 4:30

Importance of infant learning during the first year and how Gymboree Play & Music helps babies hit those critical milestones

Developmental milestone challenges from a micro preemie parent perspective and how classes can help preemies with their adjusted age milestones along with early intervention

Preemie socialization struggles and easing into a new environment

Importance of infant motor skills development, socialization and engagement and other classes that are offered.

For more info email: chandleraz@gymboreeclasses.com or call 480-963-1756

Gymboree Play & Music Chandler

2160 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224

Now may be the best time to start a side hustle

The holiday season is busy, it's that time that most people don't want to take on new projects, especially one as big as starting a home business or going out on their own as an independent entrepreneur. However, the holidays may be the best time to launch your venture.

Why is now a good time to start a new entrepreneurship/business venture?

1. Technology makes it easy

2. Your options are global

What type of ideas might work best during the holidays?

1. Personal Shopper, Gift Wrapping Service, Caterer, Selling Crafts, Party Planner, etc.

What are the downfalls to starting a business venture during the holiday season?

1. Potential stress and being overwhelmed

2. Family might not be as supportive if they'll see you less

Reasons to Starting a Business During the Holidays

People are buying and if you have a business that offers goods (catering, gifts, baked goods, etc.) the holidays are an ideal time to start.

You may be able to get tax advantages by starting a business before the end of the year.

Holiday sales are a great time to pick up home office and business equipment at a big discount.

For more information: www.ThinkReactLead.com

Disney Pixar's COCO Artist/Director Adrian Molina

Disney Pixar's COCO is opening in theaters week of Thanksgiving and we are thankful to have the Co-Director and Co-writer - Adrian Molina - here to discuss the new movie!

Adrian Molina (Co-Director) began at Pixar Animation Studios as a story intern in the summer of 2006. Since joining the studio full-time that fall, Molina has worked on the Academy Award®-winning feature films "Ratatouille" and "Toy Story 3," and was a story artist for Disney Pixar’s "Monsters University." Recently, Molina was tapped to serve as the co-director and writer on the studio's upcoming original film, "Coco," which opens Nov. 22, 2017.

As a story artist, Molina worked with a story team to sketch sequences in a film. This iterative process often involves working through alternative options until the best story is developed.

Raised in Grass Valley, Calif., Molina found inspiration in making home movies with his three siblings when he was growing up. He credits his parents for encouraging him to embrace his artistic and creative instincts, and his high school literature program for teaching him how to be critical and aware of storytelling and structure.

Prior to Pixar, Molina attended the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in character animation. Molina resides in East Bay.

COCO opens nationwide November 22, 2017

Visit online at http://movies.disney.com/coco

Get ready for Phoenix Pizza Festival

If you love pizza, this is the festival for you. Phoenix Pizza Festival is the first festival in Arizona dedicated to the best food ever: pizza! This event brings together great pizza makers and local businesses for an amazing day of cheesy awesomeness at Margaret T. Hance Park in central Phoenix. The fest will feature live local bands, lawn games, local craft breweries, wine, dessert vendors, and a kid's craft zone. A portion of event proceeds benefit the Downtown Phoenix Inc., an organization dedicated to the creation of a thriving downtown.

Tickets sell-out quickly, but you can get them online at: www.phoenix.pizza

Phoenix Pizza Festival

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017

11am-5pm

Hance Park 1202 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

480-442-9176

Kettle Heroes expands opening new artisan popcorn shop

They're brothers who have a passion for popcorn and giving back. It's a story we told you about last year as we introduced you to a unique Valley food truck business. Now, this dynamic duo is expanding with a new brick and mortar shop. We head out to the new Kettle Heroes Artisan Popcorn in Tempe.

Hosting an Open House and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tempe Chamber of Commerce from 4 -7 PM to welcome guests to our new store and help fundraise for the Wounded Warrior Project in honor of Veteran's Day weekend

Kettle Heroes celebrates our everyday heroes such as teachers, caregivers, police officers, and fire fighters. Moreover, we honor PatTillman's legacy by donating a portion of proceeds at Sprouts and AJ's Fine Foods to benefit Tillman scholars

We are your gifting headquarters: we specialize in crafting custom labeled business gift tins, wedding favors, and assorted gifts for special events

All our signature flavors are handcrafted with only premium, all-natural, gluten-free, nut-free, and kosher ingredients

Our new retail store is open Monday- Saturday, 10 AM- 6 PM, and we're located just across the street from IKEA.

For more information: https://www.kettleheroes.com/

Kettle Heroes Artisan Popcorn

1705 W. Ruby Dr. Ste. 107

Tempe, AZ 85284

1-855-KET-HERO

AAWL Unleashed Holiday Bazaar

This year, holiday shopping can be locally focused and help a homeless animal. The annual Unleashed Holiday Bazaar will take over the Montelucia resort in Scottsdale on Nov. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event, which includes pictures with Santa, hot chocolate with cookies and a tree lighting is centrally focused on a "bazaar" of local vendors to inspire your holiday shopping list. The money raised at this event will go to the Arizona Animal Welfare League, the state's oldest and largest no-kill shelter. To register for the event, visit www.aawl.org.

BONUS: Our annual Models, Mutts, Meow calendar is ready to ship to all your favorite friends -- $15 at aawl.org

Arizona Animal Welfare league

25 N 40th Street Phoenix AZ 85034

602-273-6852

