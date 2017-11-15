Phoenix apartment fire displaces 10 people including 5 kids

In total, 10 people are displaced including 5 kids. The Phoenix Crisis Response Team is on the scene working with the displaced. (Source: Phoenix FD)

Fire crews were dispatched to the apartment fire near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road around 6:30 a.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ten people including five kids were displaced after a Phoenix apartment fire early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire crews were dispatched to the single-story apartments near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road around 6:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire at the apartments and balanced the fire to a first alarm. Phoenix fire said approximately 30 firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were on the scene battling the blaze.

Seven apartment units were all apart of the same building and firefighters were concerned that the fire could spread into the attic to multiple units.

Luckily, crews made their way onto the roof, limiting the fire spread and the first alarm was canceled.

Shortly after, firefighters got a primary all clear on the building and got control of the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured and a fire investigator is on scene attempting to determine a cause of the fire.

