Basha High School honors academics

Academics took the spotlight this week when Basha High School decided to honor high scoring AP students the same way it would student-athletes.

Basha High School Principal David Loutzenheiser, along with several other staff members, made and delivered yard signs to the homes of students who scored 4 or 5 on their Advanced Placement exams.

“To get a 4 or 5 on an AP test requires a lot of hard work, dedication, they put in a lot of extra time for it,” Loutzenheiser said.

“It was a very nice gesture, and it was very heartwarming to see that we were recognized,” said one Basha student, Katie Wilkinson, who received a sign. She and fellow sign recipient Ethan Pelland hoped that the school would continue to use yard signs to recognize students who excel not only in academics and athletics but also in fine arts and other school programs.

