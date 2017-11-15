Major Phoenix street closes after hit-and-run crash downs poles

A major Phoenix street is closed after a car downed some power poles in a hit-and-run accident early Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A major Phoenix street is closed after a car downed some power poles in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Van Buren Street is closed from 22nd Avenue to Interstate 17 while workers clean up the crash and fix the downed poles.

Phoenix police said they do not have an estimated time to reopen but expect it to last until after rush-hour traffic. They hope to open the road by 9 a.m.

The hit-and-run crash occurred sometime around 3:30 a.m.

The driver fled the scene of the accident. No one was injured during the incident.

Update to road closure on Van Buren St. The closure is expected to last through the rush-hour. Hoping to open the roadway by 9 AM. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/iKGpm7p9s4 — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) November 15, 2017

Van Buren St is closed 22nd Ave to I-17 for downed poles from over-night hit-and-run crash. Please use alternate route. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/eOXWEc8Jah — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) November 15, 2017

