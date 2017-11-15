Major Phoenix street closes after hit-and-run crash downs poles

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A major Phoenix street is closed after a car downed some power poles in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Van Buren Street is closed from 22nd Avenue to Interstate 17 while workers clean up the crash and fix the downed poles.

Phoenix police said they do not have an estimated time to reopen but expect it to last until after rush-hour traffic. They hope to open the road by 9 a.m.

The hit-and-run crash occurred sometime around 3:30 a.m.

The driver fled the scene of the accident. No one was injured during the incident.

