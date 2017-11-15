MLB player pleads not guilty after Scottsdale gun charge arrest

MLB player Bruce Maxwell pled not guilty in Arizona court after he was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a female delivery person in Scottsdale last month. (Source: MCSO/Scottsdale PD)

MLB player Bruce Maxwell pled not guilty in Arizona court after he was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a female delivery person in Scottsdale last month.

The Oakland Athletics catcher faces charges of assault and disorderly conduct for reportedly pulling the gun at his home near Hayden and Camelback roads on October 28.

According to documents, a female delivery driver for Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteak told officers that she was in the area to deliver food for Maxwell when he opened the door with a handgun and pointed it at her head.

When the delivery driver asked if Maxwell's name was Bruce and if the food delivery was for him, Maxwell moved the gun slightly but kept it up against the wall near the door.

The delivery driver then handed him the food fearing for her safety before leaving to call the police.

When officers arrived, they found the visibly shaken and crying female delivery driver. She pointed out Maxwell's apartment after officers calmed her down.

Officers were able to detain Maxwell, who police said showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication. They also noted that Maxwell was yelling and was verbally aggressive.

Maxwell told officers he ordered the food but recalled canceling it, which Geno's Pizza denies. Maxwell also denied pointing his gun at the female delivery driver or every unholstering his weapon.

He is due back in court next month.

