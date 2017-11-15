Phoenix man arrested for throwing a dog into oncoming traffic

Bryan Thompson, 41 arrested on animal cruelty charges after police say he threw a dog into oncoming traffic on Nov. 7, 2017. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Phoenix police arrested a man on animal cruelty charges after they say he threw a dog into oncoming traffic. The dog was hit and killed by a car.

According to court documents, on Nov. 7, 41-year-old Bryan Thompson, got into an argument with his girlfriend near Seventh Avenue and Broadway Road and grabbed the dog and threw it into eastbound oncoming traffic on west Broadway Road.

A truck hit the dog and caused the dog to die. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped to check on the dog and provided his information. Police say the driver claimed he was driving 40 miles per hour and witnessed Thompson throw the dog in front of his vehicle.

Police say Thompson admitted to throwing the dog and apologized.

Thompson was booked on charges of animal cruelty, endangerment and criminal damage.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.