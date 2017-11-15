FD: 3 adults, 2 kids injured in Phoenix officer-involved accident

Four of the five patients were transported as immediate patients to trauma centers, but none of the injuries appear life-threatening. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three adults and two kids were injured in a Phoenix officer-involved accident Tuesday night.

The Phoenix Fire and Medical Department transported five total patients to local hospitals, including two pediatric patients and a Phoenix police officer, after the accident on 32nd and Oak streets, Phoenix fire Capt. Larry Subervi said.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix police said at around 9:30 p.m., an adult male with three passengers in his vehicle was driving north on 32nd Street in the center lane when he attempted to make a right turn into a parking lot.

As he started his turn, the man's vehicle collided with a Phoenix police Tahoe which was traveling in the same direction in the right lane, Pfohl said.

Four of the five patients were transported as immediate patients to trauma centers but none of the injuries appeared life-threatening, Subervi said. All patients were conscious and speaking.

There were four patients inside the midsize vehicle that collided with the Phoenix police vehicle. Two of the patients had to be extricated, a female in her 30s and a 13-year-old girl.

A 13-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle approximately 10 feet but was awake and communicating with firefighters, Subervi said. The driver, a male in his 40s, was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and walk to the sidewalk.

The Phoenix police officer was transported to a local trauma facility as a precaution with a laceration to his forehead.

The collision closed 32nd Street from Oak to Sheridan streets for over six hours.

Pfohl said charges or citations are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Accident involving a Phoenix police officer closes 32nd St and Oak. All 5 people involved were taken to hospital #azfamily pic.twitter.com/QWxZW6ihKS — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) November 15, 2017

Traffic Alert: 32nd St remains CLOSED, S of Thomas (btwn Oak & Sheridan) for investigation of crash involving a police officer. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/s0dm09xS5H — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) November 15, 2017

