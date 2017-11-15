Bright flash seen over Phoenix-area night sky

It was a bright flash that not a lot of people were expecting to see on Tuesday night in the Phoenix area.

People started posting videos and pictures online about what looked like a meteor that was seen in the Valley.

Laura Curry has a Nest security camera set up at her house and it recorded the bright light zooming across the sky.

The City of Phoenix also has a series of cameras at City Hall. Those cameras also caught the flash in the night sky, which only lasted for a couple of seconds.

Some may say it was a flying saucer but it appears to be just a meteor.

The American Meteor Society had 85 reports of a fireball seen over Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah at 8:28 p.m.

