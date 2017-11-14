Beekeeper works to 'rehabilitate' Africanized honeybees

Arnold gets his queens from breeders in places where there are no Africanized populations, like Hawaii. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

We hear about bee attacks too often here in the desert.

Africanized bees, also known as "killer bees," are aggressive. They made their way into Arizona in 1994, and have taken over.

But some beekeepers, like Roy Arnold, are working to reverse that, putting them through "bee rehab."

"Ninety-five percent of all the bees that are feral here in Arizona, in the Phoenix area, are some form of Africanized," said Arnold.

All of Arnold's hives were once the highly aggressive Africanized bees, removed from people's sheds or yards, and relocated somewhere safer.

For the last four years, he has been perfecting his process to return them to European type bees through breeding.

"Nobody likes to work with mean bees," he said.

The first thing he does is overthrow the queen and reintroduce a new non-Africanized one. None of her offspring will have the aggressive gene.

Within one generation, just eight weeks, the entire hive population is replaced with easier to handle bees.

Arnold now regularly works around his hives without any protective gear.

Arnold gets his queens from breeders in places where there are no Africanized populations, like Hawaii. Each queen costs about $35. He's reintroduced around 500 queens in the last few years.

He hopes if enough beekeepers do the same, it might someday affect the wild populations too.

"If we can change some of the genetics, if I can get 50 percent of the bees that are out there instead of 95 percent, I think that we're a step in the right direction," said Arnold. "We're actually turning back the time prior to 1994."

The Arizona Honeybee Festival is donating a portion of its proceeds to help backyard beekeepers with this expense.

The free event is this Saturday, Nov. 18 at Agave Farm off Central Avenue. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include demonstrations and honey tasting tables.

Experts like Arnold will be on hand to educate people on how to care for and preserve honeybee populations.

