Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU

It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.

Norman graduated from ASU in 1984 with a degree focused on meteorology and he has had an amazing career here in Arizona.

I am lucky to sit beside him each night and learn from his experience predicting weather here in the Valley. I think what makes Norman great, is he is the same on television as he is in person. That is a true gift, especially when we are in everyone’s living rooms each and every night.

Tonight he talked about working at 3TV right after graduating, he was the weekend meteorologist. During the weekdays he traveled all over Arizona doing the weather and telling great stories about the people who live here.

Norman then moved to mornings and helped launch Good Morning Arizona, where it became one of the top morning shows in the country.

In 1996, he was offered the chief job in Atlanta. Norman was there for four years and returned back to 3TV in 2001. That is an amazing 34-year career and he is still going strong.

It was a packed room and Norman shared some great pictures and videos, including video of a funnel cloud that hit Apache Junction in 1988. He was the only meteorologist in town reporting on it from our news chopper.

Our weather teams merged three years ago, we became the “Power of Two” weather team. Our CBS 5 weather team moved into 3TV's building.

At first, I didn’t know what to expect but Norman and his team couldn’t have been more welcoming. We are now one big Arizona's Family!

When storms hit the Valley, there isn’t a better weather team in town. We make sure the reporters, photographers, producers and the helicopter know where to go. With the help of social media, our weather team makes sure information gets out quickly to our viewers.

Norman will be back at work tomorrow but it was great celebrating his career with his family and friends tonight.

