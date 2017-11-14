'Governing' magazine honors Phoenix mayor Greg Stanton

Governing magazine said Greg Stanton was one of the top officials in the nation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton was highlighted in "Governing" magazine for his leadership in the city's government.

The magazine named him one of the public officials of the year. He was the only mayor who made the nine-person list.

Writers highlighted Stanton's work for Phoenix to be more environmentally friendly and sustainability after being called "the world’s least sustainable city."

"It [The city] sought to cut its greenhouse gas emissions 15 percent by 2015, and achieved that goal by replacing 90,000 energy-wasting streetlights with LED bulbs, making municipal buildings more energy efficient and converting more of the methane released from city landfills into electricity," the magazine said.

Stanton said he couldn't achieve those goals alone.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

"Politics is not an individual sport, it's a team sport. So the fact that I personally was recognized really is because of the great work of the members of my City Council who are my teammates, great professionals in the city of Phoenix and the community as a whole," Stanton said.

He has also been a huge supporter of the light rail, more bike lanes and expanding bus service.

[RELATED: Phoenix installs the city's first protected bike lanes]

"Phoenix is on a very positive trajectory. Things are moving in the right direction and it's in large part because of the great community we have and smart policies that we put into place," Stanton said.

The honor comes weeks after Stanton announced he's running for Congress next year in Arizona's 9th Congressional District.

[READ MORE: Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton announces run for Congress]

Stanton was elected mayor in 2011 and easily won re-election four years later.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.