Local nurse practitioner creates pediatrician site for parents

Searching online to find out about a possible medical condition or issue can be daunting.

Sometimes it can lead you to think something minor is actually much scarier. However, there are some websites who cut through the nonsense and can provide fact-based information.

Danielle Stringer is a pediatric nurse practitioner who has created a website for parents to visit, learn, and ask questions about their child's health. She created a site called KidNurse.org.

"We've always been committed to evidence-based practice so I always write from the perspective to bring the research to pediatrics," Stringer said.

The site is easy to read and understand and that's really the purpose. Keep it simple. The site has more than 2 million readers and growing.

Stringer is a prodigy of a sort. She was the youngest nurse practitioner in U.S. history when she graduated from ASU's College of Nursing and Health Innovation at the age of 18. In fact, that's when she was nicknamed the "Kid Nurse."

Besides the website, Stringer has moved into creating a community on Facebook.

The Facebook group combines parents and nurses to speak directly.

