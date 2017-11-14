ASU hockey: For freshman forward Johnny Walker, it was a local call

He didn't have to look very far to find Johnny Walker. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Greg Powers has been stewarding the ASU hockey team through the division-one waters now for three seasons.

As the head coach of a fledgling program, Powers scours the country for some of the best young talents in the country.

He didn't have to look very far to find Johnny Walker.

The freshman forward probably wears the maroon and gold as a badge of honor more than the other eight new faces, as the rookie grew up in Phoenix playing hockey, never thinking he would one day play NCAA Division I hockey in his own backyard.

After winning the USHL Calder Cup with the Chicago Steel earlier this year, Walker returns hoping to leave a legacy in his hometown.

This season, Walker has been on the ice for nine games. The Sun Devils are finding their way with a record of 2-6-2, with Walker scoring his first collegiate goal in a game against U.M.-Amherst on October 7.

Walker and his teammates welcome in 2017 Big-10 champion Penn State for a two-game series this Friday and Saturday night at Gila River Arena.

