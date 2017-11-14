Charges resolved against one Hamilton High suspect

Therapist Terrina Picarello said she is not surprised that investigators believe there are more than the six identified victims out there, but no others willing to come forward. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona’s Family has confirmed that one of the suspects charged in the sexual assault investigation involving the Hamilton High School football program has resolved the case against him.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office brought charges against four former Hamilton football players in connection with sexual hazing that reportedly took place in the locker room. One 15-year-old and two 16-year-old suspects were charged as juveniles while one 17-year-old suspect was charged as an adult. The case that is resolved involves one of the cases filed in juvenile court.

The MCAO did not have details on the resolution of the case but promised to answer our inquiry as soon as possible.

Meantime, Terrina Picarello, M.A., L.P.C., a trauma therapist at Psychological Counseling Services, LTD., in Scottsdale, who has been following the Hamilton High scandal, refers to it as “a great example of adult failure on all levels.”

Picarello is not surprised that investigators believe there are more than the six identified victims out there, but no others willing to come forward. She also said, as a therapist, she understands parents not allowing their children to speak out about the abuse and cooperate with authorities.

“As moms and dads, you’re protecting your cub. So your rational logical brain is offline. And you’re going into animal instinctive, tribal fear and protection is just shut it down. And that’s real normal behavior,” said Picarello.

In July, Chandler investigators recommended criminal charges against three Hamilton administrators for failing to report the alleged sexual abuse. So far, no charges have been filed.

Last week, a video surfaced on Facebook showing one of the sexual assault victims recanting his story that 17-year-old Nate Thomas, who is being tried as an adult, attacked him in the locker room. The victim’s attorney said his client was coerced and pressured by the person taking the video to say things that would clear Thomas.

“As a trauma therapist, that’s one more level of evidence that we are not protecting that child. So, I’m that child. My experience is once again, I’m not protected. Because something bad just happened to me again. Now there’s a video of me on Facebook, on the news. That feels incredibly unsafe. That’s over a child’s pay scale to protect themselves in high school,” said Picarello.

A small handful of parents have been concerned that the Hamilton community has been rallying around the suspects and protecting the football program instead of being outraged about what has been alleged to have gone on in the locker room.

Picarello said that’s pretty typical as well because people don’t want to negatively taint something they have great pride in.

“That is how the collective ‘we’ usually behave. That is the ABCs of human behavior. We will always hold up an institution because of our sense of certainty. What we’re doing, which is ugly to look at, is we’re saying my ego and my self-esteem are tied to this,” said Picarello.

There has also been criticism of the Chandler Unified School District administration for keeping the three accused adults on campus for months after the allegations against them were brought to light. It wasn’t until September that school district officials reassigned the three to off-campus positions.

“All they have is us and we are in an epic failure as adults. We failed these kids because we want to keep our pride in Hamilton High School. Again, nothing wrong with doing that, and our pride in this football legacy. Nothing wrong with doing that but we don’t know how to accommodate the two going together. In my opinion, that’s why this is happening,” said Picarello.

