Scottsdale police make arrest in kidnapping of 94-year-old woman

Scottsdale police announced that they have made an arrest in the case of an elderly woman who was abducted and locked in her trunk last week.

Police say the suspect, Ian Michael Nielsen, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

"He has admitted his involvement in this," said Sgt. Hugh Lockerby with the Scottsdale Police Violent Crimes Unit. "He had done this for drugs and need for money."

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: 94-year-old woman abducted in Scottsdale; escapes from trunk]

[MORE: Scottsdale PD release sketch of man suspected of kidnapping 94-year-old woman]

Police say Nielson could face charges of suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault.

The abduction happened at the woman's home near Camelback Road and 68th Street.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect forced his way into the victim's home. Police say he stole money from the victim, and eventually bound her with zip ties and duct tape, and locked her in the trunk of her own car.

About six hours later, the woman was able to free herself from the trunk of her car that was now parked in a parking lot of Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

[RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for kidnapping suspect Ian Nielsen]

At that point, she was seen by a passerby who called 911.

The victim was treated for a broken sternum. She has since been released from the hospital and police say she is "doing well."

Police say detectives have been working around the clock to find the suspect, and that a sketch helped identify him. There is also fingerprint evidence.

Police caught up with Nielsen Tuesday near the Scottsdale-Tempe border. Police say he complied with officers.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.