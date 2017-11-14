Nicole Crites' Cheesy Potatoes

This is my favorite Thanksgiving and holiday side dish!

It’s so easy and so delish -- warm cheesy goodness that is pure comfort food!

My sister first shared it with us years ago adding Special K cereal crumbled over the top so if you’d like to try that, more power to you. I just prefer letting the cheese get a little crispy instead. It’s fantastically decadent with gravy and your turkey and cranberries or makes a just amazing potato side with anything else you are serving.

I use light sour cream and you can’t tell at all that it’s a little healthier for you!

Ingredients

1 cup onion, finely chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

8 oz. tub of sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bag (2 cups) shredded cheese

Bag of frozen cubed potatoes

Directions

Thaw your bag of frozen cubed potatoes on the counter.

In large bowl, mix cream of chicken soup, sour cream and minced garlic

Add chopped onions and potatoes to bowl. Mix well.

Add salt and pepper.

Spread evenly in ungreased 9x11 baking dish.

Cover top of potatoes with bag of shredded cheese.

Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until the top is a golden crispy brown!

[MORE: Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family | Table of contents]

[AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.