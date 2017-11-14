Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport launches holiday catalog

Are you stumped by what to give as gifts this holiday season?

This year, you can actually turn to our airport for some ideas.

Just in time for the holidays, Sky Harbor Airport has launched its first-ever holiday catalog, designed to make it easier for you shop for everyone on your holiday list.

Every item in the catalog is available at a shop in one of Sky Harbor’s three terminals. The price, shop name and location are listed with each gift idea.

There are gifts for women, men, children and anyone who likes to travel.

Arizona-centric and local gifts are an important element to the holiday catalog.

Local retailers like Bunky Boutique, Roosevelt Row, Tammie Coe and O.H.S.O Brewery are featured in the catalog.

Travelers will also find nationally-recognized brands and products, from fragrances to clothing and much more.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is currently in the midst of a complete retail transformation in Terminal 4, the Airport’s busiest. Nineteen new shops have already opened with more to come. These shops include local favorites like Cactus Candy as well as nationally-recognized brands like Johnston and Murphy, iStore, and more. Additional shops will be opening as part of phase two over the next year.

The Phoenix Sky Harbor Holiday Catalog is viewable online at: https://www.skyharbor.com/ShopsFoodServices/holiday-catalog-2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.