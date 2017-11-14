Ian Schwartz's Elote (aka Grilled Mexican Street Corn)

I'm not an expert cook, so when I do, I try to keep it simple! This isn't a family recipe handed down from a relative, but it is one made often at family functions.

It's my take on Elote, grilled Mexican street corn.

I prefer to take mine off the cob so you don't have to floss as much afterward. Ha!

Ingredients

8 ears of corn

Mayo

Tajin spice

Salt

Pepper

Crumbled Cojita cheese

Fresh lime juice

Finely chopped cilantro

Directions

Grill the corn with some butter or oil you paint on. Cook it until the kernels have a light char to them. Next take a knife and cut the corn off the cob into a large bowl.

In the large bowl mix the corn with a few tablespoons of mayo. It's up to you how much or little to use, but at least two tablespoons for a large bowl.

Squeeze a couple of limes into the mix and add a handful of finely chopped cilantro. Add some Tajin spice too, around 2 tablespoons. Add salt and pepper as desired.

You can mix the cojita cheese into the whole thing or just put a layer of the crumbles on top. Up to you. I do both!

Cut a thin slice of lime to put in the center of the bowl for garnish.

Serve at room temperature.

Easy and delicious!

