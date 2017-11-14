D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo named NL Manager of the Year

Torey Lovullo won Manager of the Year in his debut season. (Source: The Associated Press)

D-backs skipper Torey Lovullo was all smiles when talking about winning Manager of the Year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and the man at the helm is being rewarded for turning the team around.

Torey Lovullo won the National League Manager of the Year, the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced on Tuesday. It was his first year with the squad.

He helped the Diamondbacks exceed expectations with a 93-69 record in the 2017 season, which was 24 games better than the previous year. That was the second-largest win difference in the Majors behind the Minnesota Twins (26) and the fourth-best increase in a single-season in franchise history.

The 93 wins in Lovullo's first 162 games was the most by an Arizona manager, one better than Bob Brenly's 92 in 2001.

Lovullo is the third D-backs manager to win the award, joining Bob Melvin who won in 2007 and Kirk Gibson in 2011.

Also receiving first-place votes for Manager of the Year were Dave Roberts (who won last year) with the Dodgers, Bud Black with the Rockies, the Brewers' Craig Counsell and Dusty Baker with the Nationals.

The D-backs were good enough for second place in the National League West and a Wild Card berth. The Snakes beat the Colorado Rockies in the Wild Card game but got swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divisional Series.

While the team didn't end the season the way they wanted, they were fun to watch. They led the Majors with a +291 run differential increase from last season and set a club record with a 13-game winning streak from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6. Their 52 home wins tied for the second most in franchise history (1999) and their 45 wins against NL West opponents tied a team record (2001).

Lovullo isn't the only receiving hardware for the Diamondbacks achievements.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Zack Greinke both won Gold Gloves. Goldschmidt also won his third Silver Slugger award.

