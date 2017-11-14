Lina de Florias' Fraisier Fruit Cake

My family loves fruit and sweets. This one is a mix of both and is light enough to be the end note to a full meal.

Ingredients

3 cups raspberries

1 3/4 cups white sugar, divided

6 egg whites

11 egg yolks, divided

1 1/4 sifted all-purpose flour

1 cup softened butter

1 whole egg

1 quart fresh strawberries, rinsed and sliced

Directions

In medium saucepan, cook raspberries and 1 1/4 cups of sugar over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Mixture will boil and then thicken. When thick, remove from heat and put over ice to cool.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). While berries are cooking, beat egg whites in large mixing bowl with electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Beat in 8 egg yolks and flour, until smooth. Pour mixture into pastry bag and pipe two spiral cakes, slightly smaller than 9 inches, onto baking sheets. Bake 5 to 7 minutes, or until set and golden. Cool.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together butter, egg and remaining 3 egg yolks. Add the cooled raspberries and mix thoroughly. Place a 9-inch cake ring or springform pan on a serving platter. Line the inside of the ring with sliced strawberries.

Frost the sides of one of the spiral cakes with raspberry cream, and place it in the ring. Spread more cream on top, and add a layer of strawberries. Repeat with the next layer.

Use a kitchen torch to loosen cake ring, or simply remove springform ring. Serve.

