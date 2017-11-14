Peoria’s plans to demolish eyesore put on hold

Even though Dr. Johns filed for bankruptcy, he's hopeful to have funding secured in the next 90 days and start construction immediately. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The steel structure eyesore near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road will stay standing for an undermined amount of time.

Demolition was supposed to start more than two weeks ago and finish by the end of the November.

It’s now Nov. 14 and there's still no sign of it going anywhere.

People who live nearby are disappointed.

"It’s been an eyesore. We have a direct sight into the structure," said Jamell Rassas. "We paid a lot of money for our community to look nice and I mean we understand it was there (when we bought our house), but we were under the impression it was going away or get completed."

Officials decided to get involved after receiving numerous complaints.

"We have a number of residents around here who have been looking at this for a long time. They’re concerned about the safety of their children and we got a school next door. It’s our duty to protect the members of the community and we take that role very seriously," said Jay Davies, deputy director of the Peoria Police Department.

The owner filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 4, 2017, which has halted the demolition process.

When a bankruptcy is filed, federal law imposes an automatic stay, meaning all activity must stop.

The demolition was expected to cost the City approximately $200,000 which officials plan to get back in a lien with a new owner.

Dr. Timothy Johns owns the land and does not want to demolish this site. He’s still hopeful it’ll turn into a hospital to serve 45,000 patients a year.

He sympathizes with residents and understands the building is unsightly.

Even though Dr. Johns filed for bankruptcy, he's hopeful to have funding secured in the next 90 days and start construction immediately.

Davies told AZ Family the City still has plans to remove the building. Right now, officials are waiting to hear the bankruptcy court judge's decision, but not sure when that will happen.

