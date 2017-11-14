Phoenix Zoo lights up the holiday season with ZooLights

A holiday tradition is shining brighter than ever this year as the Phoenix Zoo ushers in the season with ZooLights.

ZooLights, presented by SRP and powered by EarthWise Energy, will light up the sky for its 26th season on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, and every evening thereafter through Jan. 14, 2018.

Guests visiting ZooLights can stroll under a canopy of sparkling, twinkling and dancing lights on the Zoo’s main bridge.

Returning are pals Tortuga, the talking Galápagos tortoise, and Jengo, the talking giraffe, who entertain guests with their quick wit and amazing knowledge.

Enjoy two Music in Motion shows including Dreams of Fireflies by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and a medley of classic holiday carols.

New this year, look for several 3-D displays including a giant cupcake, candy pieces and carrots for the family of illuminated rabbits.

Also new to ZooLights? Anteater and beetle armatures, as well as a larger-than-life Utahraptor, lighted display to represent the Zoo’s newest exhibit, Dinosaurs in the Desert.

Enjoy traditional favorites such as the elephant and giraffe families, the 3-D snake, tiger, scorpion and the swinging primates.

Guests can also experience camel rides, the carousel, Stingray Bay, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in the Zoo’s 4-D Theater.

Special this year to ZooLights: Dinosaurs in the Desert! Encounter a prehistoric creature around every corner, a must-see experience, (only enhanced by the nighttime atmosphere). All experiences and activities are open for an additional fee during ZooLights.

Santa will greet guests and offer photo opportunities near the Zoo’s Leapin’ Lagoon splash pad each night, with his last appearance being December 23. Also, entertainment groups such as carolers and bell choirs will entertain the crowds on Wednesday and Thursday evenings throughout December.

The Zoo strives to be environmentally friendly and has been transitioning more and more lights every year to LED. This year, the Zoo is proud to say that 100 percent of the lights used are LED.

Ticket prices vary from $10.95 to $19.95, depending on the evening you choose and if you are a Phoenix Zoo member. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased online at phoenixzoo.org, by calling 602.914.4333 (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or at the gate when you come to ZooLights.

Purchase link: https://tickets.phoenixzoo.org/WebStore/shop/ViewItems.aspx?CG=PZCG&C=GAZL

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.