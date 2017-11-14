Morgan Loew's Commando Steak

This could be the GOAT (greatest of all time) steak. And it is more evidence that everything tastes better with bacon grease on it. What’s fun about the “Commando” steak is that it’s best when cooked on a grill over an open fire (see photos.)

I recommend baked potato and Anaheim chilis as sides, also cooked over the fire. The American flag hanging on the tree behind the fire pit is optional, but it does seem to make the steak taste better.

Ingredients

Bone-in New York steak (thick cut)

Salt/pepper

Bacon grease

Worcestershire sauce (optional)

Instructions

Start by seasoning your steak. If you want to use some Worcestershire sauce, douse some of that on first, then sprinkle a good amount of salt and pepper. It will help if you ate bacon for breakfast because you’re going to need a couple of dollops of congealed bacon grease.

Now, you’re going to need your mesquite fire to burn down a bit. You want to grill the steaks over the hot coals and not necessarily the flame (although a little bit of flame is fine.) Set the grill next to the fire and use a shovel to push the hot coals beneath the grill.

Once the grill gets hot, place your seasoned steaks on the grill. Take a dollop or two of bacon grease, and smear it on top of the steak. When you flip the steaks, you’ll want to spread more bacon grease on them. Do this two or three times.

The steaks are best cooked to medium. Enjoy!

[MORE: Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family | Table of contents]

[AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.