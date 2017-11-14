Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'Posted: Updated:
Woman who took pregnancy photos swarmed in bees mourns loss of baby
Woman who took pregnancy photos swarmed in bees treasures precious moments with baby
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >
Coroner: Mom dies while cleaning up following son's suspected overdose
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >
Head of Phoenix PD internal affairs investigated for alleged misconduct
The head of the Phoenix Police Department’s internal affairs unit is in trouble herself. Commander Paula Veach is currently the subject of an internal investigation for alleged misconduct.More >
Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Load up the car and drive through the Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light spectacular.More >
Dad confesses to killing baby and his missing girlfriend
A few months ago, as he was serving a life sentence for killing his cellmate in an Oregon prison, Thomas Riffenburg got what he would later describe as a "smack on the head from God."More >
Cops: Special education teacher arrested for dealing heroin at high school
A special education teacher in a Maryland high school has been charged with selling drugs on school property.More >
Sheriff at odds with driver over vulgar anti-Trump sticker
A Houston-area sheriff said Wednesday he's concerned the driver of a truck displaying an expletive-filled message against President Donald Trump is creating a situation that could lead to confrontations with people offended by the sign.More >
Police investigating after dogs found dumped in Laveen
Phoenix police are investigating after as many as four dead animals were found dumped in Laveen.More >
Judge reduces bond for mother of Mesa mom who went missing with baby
The mother of once-missing Madeline Jones, who was found in California with her baby, appeared in court Thursday morning.More >
Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up in Kansas City hotel room
A homeless man posed for photos with his dead wife, along with their newborn and toddler, before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room, according to court records.More >
Rapper Lil Peep found dead on tour bus in Tucson
Rapper Lil Peep was found dead in his tour bus outside of The Rock on Park Avenue Wednesday night, Nov. 15, according to the Tucson Police Department.More >
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.More >
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently but had a hard time dealing with Samsung over the issue.More >
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than 3 years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.More >
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
We've talked about pet scams before and what you need to look out for. Now the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning, in fact, the BBB says the majority of ads claiming to have a pet for sale are scams.More >
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
Phoenix-area residents ban together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October
3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October
3 On Your Side was able to help a lot of viewers in the month of October.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Globe man Pays it Forward to woman finding homes for therapy dogs
Michael Stewart had no idea what an impact therapy dogs could have, but he does now.More >
Gov. Ducey won't call for powerful lawmaker accused of sexual harassment to resign
Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday that the women accusing a powerful state lawmaker of sexual harassment should be believed.More >
PD: Glendale man found in teen girl's closet with underwear, pictures of girl
A Glendale man was arrested after police said he was found in a teen girl's closet with her underwear and pictures and then threatened by the girl's father in Phoenix.More >
PD: Bogus caregiver tricked Glendale grandfather out of $164K
Bogus caregiver tricks Valley grandfather out of 164K, police say
According to court records, Theresa Stevens pretended to be a Glendale 92-year-old's caregiver and close friend and then methodically tricked him into giving her more than $164,000.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Court appearance for mother of once-missing Madeline Jones
The mother of the once-missing Madeline Jones was in court Thursday morning.More >
VIDEO: High-ranking Phoenix PD official put on leave
The head of internal affairs for the Phoenix Police Department has been put on leave after allegations she treated men and women differently over harassment training. (Wednesday, November 15, 2017)More >
Teacher accused of dealing heroin at high school
Teacher accused of dealing heroin at high school
VIDEO: Grandparents head to court in Phoenix
VIDEO: Grandparents head to court in Phoenix
Madeline Jones' parents are due back in court Thursday for various charges.More >
VIDEO: Teen girl hit by car in Phoenix
VIDEO: Teen girl hit by car in Phoenix
Police said a teen girl was hit by a car while she was in the street in west Phoenix.More >
RAW VIDEO: Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
RAW VIDEO: Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light show uses technology to create a visually stunning, more than one-mile driving attraction, that will immerse visitors in millions of holiday lights carefully synchronized to joyful holiday classics played over their FM dials.More >
