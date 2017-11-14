Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'

He showed us photos he took after he put out the burning gadget. (Source: 3TV)

LeBrec says he and his wife contacted Samsung, which asked them to send the burned device to them. They did, but they were a little shocked by Samsung's response. (Source: 3TV)

A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently.

“Intense heat! Unbelievable. I couldn't believe what I was seeing,” Bob LaBrec said.

LaBrec is still shocked as he shows photos of his Samsung Tablet and its remnants.

LaBrec says he usually kept the tablet stored in his home office and when he entered the room recently, he says there was a strange odor.

“I was shocked to walk up into that room and it had a certain smell, a funny smell. I was looking around, didn't know what it was. I looked over at the tablet and it looked like a football, it was all swollen up!” LaBrec said.

LaBrec says he immediately took it out of the room and ran it downstairs.

"And I see little smoke rings start to swirl up. I picked it up after that and put it out in my garage or walked it through the garage, put it outside and no sooner I put it on the ground than it exploded! I mean it actually looked like a rocket shooting off. The flames were higher than the garbage cans," LaBrec said.

“I didn't know what I was looking at. I mean, I could realize it was a fire and it was my tablet but it was something out of Hollywood,” LaBrec said.

LaBrec says he and his wife contacted Samsung, which asked them to send the burned device to them. They did, but they were a little shocked by Samsung's response.

“Well for a hundred and some dollars more we can give you a refurbished unit or whatever, and me and my wife emailed them and said we're not going to accept that,” LaBrec said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we contacted Samsung which was very responsive and contacted LaBrec right away to make things right.

“It's kinda funny, when you were here, Channel 3 was here one day, the very next day we heard from Samsung,” LaBrec said.

LaBrec says Samsung was apologetic and sent a check for $564, the amount that LaBrec says he paid for the tablet. He says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

“We couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side. They would have brushed us off, I’m sure they would've,” LaBrec said.

Samsung was very responsive to 3 On Your Side and they were eager to make things right, which is appreciated.

A Samsung spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Samsung stands behind the quality and safety of the many Galaxy tablets in the U.S. We have reached out to Mr. LaBrec to provide support and learn more about what happened. This is an extremely rare incident and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding the occurrence. Tablets are complex devices and there are many factors that could contribute to their malfunction. Any customer who has questions about a Samsung product should contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.”

