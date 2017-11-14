Speak of the Devils Podcast: ASU vs Oregon State Preview

The coaches may opt to throw too much, but you don't want to pass up on the new Speak of the Devils.

After a look at the news (3:57), we dive deep into ASU's disappointing loss to UCLA (9:20). We examine the playcalling, the defensive breakdowns, and what the Sun Devils can build on down the stretch.

Then we go #OnTheRoadWithRalph, as DevilsDigest.com's Ralph Amsden drops by to share his thoughts on the UCLA loss and give an important update on recruiting (35:27).

Following a Sun Devil Stock Report (54:50), we are joined by Jon Wilner of The Mercury News. The Pac-12 Hotline writer shares his expertise on the pressing issues facing the Pac-12, his thoughts on ASU, and the job Todd Graham has done (1:07:54).

We then go behind enemy lines with Danny Moran of The Oregonian for an insider's view of the Oregon State Beavers (1:21:05). Then it's time for our game preview, including the keys to victory and our game predictions (1:38:22).

