Ex-AZCOPS bookkeeper gets 3 years in prison for embezzlement

Authorities say a former bookkeeper for the Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs has been sentenced to three years in prison and seven years of probation for stealing from her former employer.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that Mary McNabb pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Janet Bostwick also ordered the 62-year-old McNabb to pay nearly $228,000 in restitution.

AZCOPS contacted Tucson police after discovering suspicious bookkeeping payments.

Police started an investigation and discovered McNabb issued more than $195,000 in false payments to herself during her two years working for AZCOPS from 2012-14.

Prosecutors say credit card statements indicate McNabb used the money to pay for personal expenses such as dinner and shopping.

