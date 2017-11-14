Christmas Angel program brings holiday joy to kids

Here's your chance to brighten the holidays for children in need.

Arizona's Family and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again for the 32nd annual Christmas Angel program. This year the program begins November 16 and runs through December 20th.

Taking part is easy to do.

1) Stop by the Christmas Angel tree at one of 14 Arizona shopping malls.

2) Take a tag off the tree

3) Find the gift.

4) Then return it to volunteers by the DEADLINE.

They'll do the rest, from wrapping it to getting it into the hands of a child who might otherwise go without.

Make a BIG difference in the life of a child this Christmas!

Christmas Angel Locations

Arizona Mills

Arrowhead Towne Center

Chandler Fashion Center

Christown Specturm Mall

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Desert Sky Mall

Metrocenter

Outlets at Anthem

Paradise Valley Mall

Tempe Marketplace

Prescott Gateway Mall

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Superstition Springs Center

SanTan Village

You can also make a monetary donation online.