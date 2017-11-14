Forgotten Angel 2017

Every year, the Salvation Army has hundreds of children whose Christmas Angel tags are not returned. People have the best intentions when they pick up a tag, but life happens and the toys remain unpurchased, the angels forgotten.

This is where the Salvation Army's Forgotten Angel program comes to the rescue.

Help make sure no child is forgotten this holiday season. Donate a new, unwrapped toy to our Forgotten Angel Toy Drive. There are two ways to donate new, unwrapped toys.

Drop off a toy:

At any Phoenix Fire station through December 6 Or at the Forgotten Angel Toy Drive on Friday December 8 at the Chandler Fashion Square

You can also make a cash donation to the Forgotten Angel program. Click here to donate.