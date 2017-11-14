Superstar sign spinner: "I have a performer's personality."

They say that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life. That can be said for Donald Blackketter, a Scottsdale sign spinner.

AZ Family's Olivia Fierro talked to the star of the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd, who has worked for U.S. Egg for the last six years. about his career. Blackketter says, "I have a performer's personality, I guess you could say. I just like attention."

That attention leads to customers in the door and calling to compliment his skill and personality, according to U.S. Egg owner Greg Gebran. Of his enthusiastic advertiser, Gebran says, "he lives it, he enjoys making people smile. That's what makes him smile, work harder, and dance harder".

Blackketter admits he's good at what he does: "I just think I'm a good sign spinner or a great sign spinner. People tell me I'm one of the best they've ever seen. I'm willing to agree I'm probably one of the best anyone has ever seen".

