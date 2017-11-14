Suspect in officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix has died

Police say a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting in the area of 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Terrace Apartments.

But it all started hours before, as police set up surveillance on two stolen vehicles.

Just after 11 a.m., the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Adam Brogdon, was seen getting into one of those stolen cars with a bandana on his face and gloves on his hands.

The detectives began to follow the Brogdon as he drove around the area. Police say Brogdon finally stopped and parked the stolen vehicle in a parking lot and got out of the car and began walking.

A uniformed Phoenix police officer attempted to contact him as he entered the apartment complex and he began to run.

As he was running, a second uniformed officer confronted him. Police say Brogdon raised a gun and pointed it at the officer, at which time the officer fired his duty weapon at the suspect, ending the threat.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl said Brogdon was taken to the hospital, but he later died.

No officers were hurt.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That is standard procedure any time an officer fires his or her weapon.

The officer is 49 years old. He has been a police officer for 26 years.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix in less than a week.

On Friday, an eight-year veteran of the force shot and killed a man who had chained a woman to him and told police he was sitting on a bomb.

