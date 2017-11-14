Mashed Potato Casserole with Sage and Fontina & Whipped Sweet Potatoes with  Brown Sugar-Pecan Topping

Mashed Potato Casserole with Sage and Fontina

Melissa Clark

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing

3 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 cup crème fraîche

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped sage plus 12 sage leaves

8 ounces Fontina cheese, shredded

Kosher salt

Pepper

1/3 cup plain dry breadcrumbs

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Olive oil, for frying

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400°. Lightly grease a 2-quart shallow baking dish. In a large saucepan, combine the potatoes with enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil and cook until fork-tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl. Mash the potatoes with 4 tablespoons of the butter, the crème fraîche, parsley and chopped sage. Fold in the Fontina and season with salt and pepper. Spread the potato mixture in the prepared dish in an even layer.

In a small bowl, using your fingers, blend the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter with the breadcrumbs and Parmesan until coarse crumbs form. Top the potatoes with the breadcrumb mixture. Bake for about 30 minutes, until golden and crisp on top.

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, heat 1/4 inch of olive oil over low heat. Add the sage leaves and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer the sage to paper towels to drain. Scatter the fried sage over the casserole and serve.



Whipped Sweet Potatoes with

Brown Sugar-Pecan Topping

Adapted from Bon Appetit

Ingredients:



For sweet potatoes:

1 ½ pounds sweet potatoes, roasted

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 large egg

4 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Pinch of salt

For topping:

1 1/2 cups cornflakes, crushed

1/2 cup (packed) brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, melted



Make sweet potatoes:

Preheat oven to 400°F. While still warm, scoop the flesh from the sweet potatoes into the bowl of an electric mixer. Beat until smooth. Add the egg, sugar, spice and salt; beat to blend. Transfer mixture to 8 x 8-inch baking dish. (Can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and chill. Bring to room temperature before continuing.) Bake potatoes until beginning to brown around edges and slightly puffed, about 25 minutes.

While the potatoes are in the oven, mix together all of the topping ingredients in medium bowl.

Spoon topping evenly over potatoes after they come out of the oven, making sure they do no cool down too much. Return to the oven and bake until golden brown and crisp, about 10 minutes longer.



