Mark McClune's Pork Chili Verde

This is a great fall/winter cool-season soup that we make. I found the recipe on HeatherChristo.com, and then made even easier by using the Kirkland brand pre-made pulled pork that you get at Costco.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 yellow onion, diced

4 cups pulled pork

2 cups salsa verde

4 15-ounce cans white beans

8 cups chicken stock

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoons chili powder

Kosher Salt

Garnish with Green Onions and Cilantro

Directions

In a large heavy pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat and add the onion. Sprinkle with kosher salt and let cook until soft and translucent.

Add the pulled pork to the onion and cook about 5 minutes.

Add the salsa verde to the pork and onions and simmer together.

Rinse and drain the white beans. Add the beans to the chili.

Add the chicken stock, put a lid on the chili and simmer for an hour.

Add the cumin and chili powder and then season to taste with kosher salt.

Garnish with green onions and cilantro and serve immediately.

