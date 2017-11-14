Javier Soto's Champurrado

Champurrado is a chocolate-based, warm and thick Mexican drink. It is prepared with flour, panela, water or milk, cinnamon and/or vanilla. Champurrado is traditionally made during the Christmas season.

I started the tradition a few years back making it for my family after having it for the first time. It was so good I immediately asked for the recipe. This version is from Allrecipes.com. Although I’ve made it a few times, I don’t think it lives up to the first time I tasted it.

Good luck!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups water

1 cinnamon stick

1 whole clove

1 pod star anise (optional)

4 1/4 cups milk

2 tablets Mexican chocolate (such as Chocolate Ibarra®)

3/4 cup pinole (coarse ground maize flour)

1 pinch crushed piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar cone), or more to taste

Directions

Bring water, cinnamon stick, clove, and star anise to a boil in a saucepan; remove from heat and allow spices to steep until water is fragrant, about 10 minutes. Strain.

Heat milk, chocolate, and pinole in another saucepan over medium heat, whisking until chocolate is dissolved and liquid is thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and add piloncillo; let rest until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes more. Pour cinnamon water into chocolate mixture and stir to combine.

[YOUTUBE: Chef Alex Perez makes Champurrado aka Mexican Hot Chocolate]

[MORE: Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family | Table of contents]

[AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.