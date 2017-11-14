Olivia Fierro's Cranberry Margarita

Drinks always look best with a nice coaster. This one is a Gaudi souvenir from our summer trip to Spain! (Source: Olivia Fierro)

If you watch "Good Morning Arizona," you know that I have no skills in the kitchen. Holidays don't change that (but I can set a pretty table) so I'm often assigned to assist on cocktail duty.

Here is a simple list of ingredients for a crisp, tasty Cranberry Margarita. The color and berry flavor says "holiday" to me. Have fun with it. Shake them up and serve over ice. You may want to add either a salt or sugar rim.

Cheers!

1 and 1/2 cup cranberry juice

3/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 cup orange flavored liqueur

3/4 cup tequila (blanco or reposado)

Ice

