Pet of the week: Peach

Arizona Humane Society
Peach (Source: Arizona Humane Society) Peach (Source: Arizona Humane Society)
PHOENIX -

If you’re looking for a great pet to share your home with, the Arizona Humane Society has the perfect little peach. Peach, a 2-year-old American pit bull terrier, has a face so cute you’ve just got to see it to believe it.

Brought into our care as a stray with a wounded left shoulder, Peach was provided with proper attention inside our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, and has since been given a clean bill of health.

Our Second Chance facility features state-of-the-art medical equipment -- all made possible through generous Arizona Humane Society donors -- that allows us to provide prompt medical and surgical attention to more than 11,000 homeless animals that need our care each year.

Since her recovery, Peach has proven herself to be incredibly social and friendly and loves to receive attention from AHS staff and volunteers.

This sweet little gal has already learned how to sit and would love to learn a few more tricks to show off how bright she is, especially if she can receive some treats as a reward (jerky treats are her favorite).

Come in and pay Peach a visit today at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope location. You and she will be glad you did!

