Phoenix PD: Father kills self after shooting adult son

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near 52nd Street and Bell Road Tuesday morning.

According to police, this was a dispute between a father and his adult son. Authorities say that the father, identified as 81-year-old Michael Zukoski, shot his son in the back and then shot himself.

When officers arrived on scene at around 7:35 a.m., they found the son, a 49-year-old male, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Officers also found Zukoski with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Zukoski was pronounced dead on scene.

