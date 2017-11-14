Event helps Phoenix-area parents prevent teen suicide

Recently, there have been 12 teen suicides reported so far this year at schools in the East Valley.

A forum was held Monday night to help parents and teachers spot the warning signs.

The big focus was on social media.

Many parents know the major role social media plays in the lives of teens and if parents follow their child, experts say to look for drastic changes.

"You really need to be looking for what they're saying, how often they're saying it," said Katey McPherson with the Gurian Institute.

"If you saw an uptick in negative self-talk or something seems off it is, follow up with that and listen."

McPherson said that kids are constantly bombarded with social media and it can contribute to anxiety and depression.

