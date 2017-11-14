'Know Snow': ADOT tips on how to drive safe in the winter weather

One of the main priorities for road safety when driving up north or in the snow is also avoiding snow plows. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

While Phoenix may not see any snowfall, that doesn't mean Phoenix residents shouldn't prepare themselves for driving in winter weather. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Transportation has plenty of tips for people who look to drive up north this winter.

ADOT recommends preparing and bringing an emergency-preparedness kit in your car before traveling. You should include flashlights, batteries, first-aid kit, water, snacks, blankets and sand/cat litter in the kit.

Sand or cat litter can be a life-saver when driving in the snow. If your car gets stuck in snow, pouring sand or cat litter around your tires can help your car gain traction and back on the road in no time.

Snow plows are out there to keep the roadways clear and ADOT recommends giving plows four car-lengths of room so they can do their job. Snow-plow drivers are trained to pull to the side to let traffic through, so just give them space and avoid them.

Another recommendation from ADOT is to never park on the side of the road to play in the snow. It is illegal on highways and can be a serious hazard.

