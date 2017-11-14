Ex-truck driver pleads guilty to sewage dumping in Phoenix

Authorities say Higgins was working as a tanker truck driver for Emergency Pumping & Plumbing in August 2016 when he dumped the sewage at the Austin School for Exceptional Children Phoenix West Campus. (Source: AG's Office)

Authorities say an ex-truck driver for a Phoenix company who was indicted for dumping thousands of gallons of sewage into a school's storm drainage system has pleaded guilty and is facing prison time.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Michael Wayne Higgins pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful discharge and will pay nearly $4,000 in cleanup costs.

Higgins faces between six months and 2.5 years in prison when he's sentenced on Dec. 4.

Authorities say Higgins was working as a tanker truck driver for Emergency Pumping & Plumbing in August 2016 when he dumped the sewage at the Austin School for Exceptional Children Phoenix West Campus.

They say the storm drainage system flowed from the school's parking lot into a grassy area that was used as a playground.

