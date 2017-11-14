Man with Best Buy tattoo camped out early in Avondale for Black Friday

Johnson also has one other sneaky advantage to getting good deals from Best Buy. He has the Best Buy logo tattooed on his arm. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In a little over a week, 1000s of shoppers will descend on a Best Buy in Avondale for the best Black Friday deals. Each and every one of them will be behind Jarvis Johnson, a man dedicated to being first in line.

Johnson has already set up shop in front of the Best Buy near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road. He is out there every single year, itching for the latest and hottest deals.

"Every year I get a new TV," said Johnson. "$179.99 baby!"

This is the earliest he has ever camped out. His tent has got everything you need and then some for a week-long camping trip. Johnson has got multiple televisions, a couch, an electric campfire and more inside his tents.

Johnson also has one other sneaky advantage to getting good deals from Best Buy. He has the Best Buy logo tattooed on his arm.

When asked what kind of deal he had with the retailer, Johnson told us they are "taking care of him."

