Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder

“Some young kid made a wrong decision and made a bad choice to not stop and not listen and three lives were taken and that is a tragedy in itself,” said Marie Castro. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ariella Santos, 12, was one of three people killed in a fiery crash on the Greenway off-ramp of Interstate 17 in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The grandmother of two victims in a fatal crash said she supports charges against the driver. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.

Her 12-year-old granddaughter, Ariella Santos, was one of three people killed in a fiery crash on the Greenway off-ramp of Interstate 17 in Phoenix. Her other granddaughter, Estrella Santos, 16, Ariella’s sister, was critically hurt in the same crash.

[RELATED: Car wash held for victim in fiery Phoenix crash]

“It hasn’t fully hit us completely. Once we have the services for Ariella then we can begin the grieving process and we can focus more on Estrella. We have to focus, you know? We have to work to bury one and then still maintain for her to keep strong for her because she can hear, she can sense, and we have to stay positive. It’s hard,” said Castro.

The sisters were passengers in what turned out to be a stolen car driven by a 14-year-old boy. There were two adults in the bac kseat. A DPS trooper tried to stop the speeding car when it took off at a high rate of speed and crashed before bursting into flames. Three of the passengers died, the driver and three others were injured.

[RELATED: Police identify 3 victims from fiery Phoenix crash involving stolen SUV]

“It was a senseless, senseless, tragedy, something that you don’t expect to happen to you. You don’t expect it to happen to your family,” said Castro.

Phoenix police have referred the 14-year-old suspect to the juvenile correctional center and recommended he be charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, felony flight and auto theft.

[READ MORE: 14-year-old boy behind the wheel in fiery crash that killed 3]

“Some young kid made a wrong decision and made a bad choice to not stop and not listen and three lives were taken and that is a tragedy in itself,” said Castro. “It’s a tragedy for the young boy who chose to go down this path, for his family as well. My heart goes out to them because I know that they’re suffering just as much but it’s also for the other families.”

[RELATED: 3 people dead after fiery Phoenix wreck involving stolen SUV]

Castro said her granddaughter was supposed to be walking to the pool where they live, but instead, got in the car they did not know was stolen or was being driven by someone without a license to take a trip to Walmart. An adult neighbor the girls knew was one of the back seat passengers.

“There’s [sic] so much mixed emotions there’s so much talk and you know it’s just senseless. It’s senseless that we have to go through this for something that could have been easily resolved," she said.

Castro said she believes charges are warranted in this situation.

“That can’t bring my granddaughter back and it can’t bring the lives of the others back but I think that this will teach him and teach others that driving and running from the law is not going to help. It’s going to cause others to die,” said Castro.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.