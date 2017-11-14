Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murderPosted: Updated:
Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder
Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.More >
39 point buck bagged in MO
Patience paid off for Tim Phillips. The St. Charles, Missouri man has been stalking this huge buck for four years.More >
Billionaire Bill Gates planning to build 'smart city' in Arizona?
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may be planning to build a cutting-edge "smart city" right in Arizona.More >
14-year-old found shot in west Phoenix
Police tried to interview the boy but he was "uncooperative," police said.More >
Man with Best Buy tattoo camped out early in Avondale for Black Friday
A man is camped out early in front of an Avondale Best Buy for Black Friday, a spot he frequents every year.More >
Inmate will get pillow to help him breathe during execution
Inmate will get pillow to help him breathe during executionOhio's prisons agency is providing a condemned inmate a pillow to help him breathe during his execution this week.More >Ohio's prisons agency is providing a condemned inmate a pillow to help him breathe during his execution this week.More >
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Ex-truck driver pleads guilty to sewage dumping in Phoenix
Authorities say an ex-truck driver for a Phoenix company who was indicted for dumping thousands of gallons of sewage into a school's storm drainage system has pleaded guilty and is facing prison time.More >
Police: Mother shoots son after he threatens to kill himself
Wilkerson suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, shoulder and hand.More >
Parvovirus cases seem to be on the rise in the Phoenix area
A warning to dog owners: A deadly virus seems to be on the rise. Veterinarians in Laveen say they're seeing more Parvovirus cases. Parvo is transmitted through feces, so dogs can pick it up at parks, while out on a walk, even from people's clothes.More >
PD: Man dead after being pinned between dump trucks in Peoria
A man has died after being pinned between two dump trucks in Peoria early Monday morning, firefighters said.More >
Emmy Award-winning reporter Donna Rossi joined CBS 5 News in September 1994.
Click to learn more about Donna.
In that time, Donna has covered some of the most high-profile stories in the Valley and across the state. Donna's experience as a four-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department gives her a keen sense of crime and court stories. She offered gavel to gavel coverage of the 1999 sleepwalking murder trial of Scott Falater, and the trial and conviction of retired Catholic Bishop Thomas O'Brien for a fatal hit and run accident. She also spent 2 straight weeks in northeastern Arizona in the summer of 2011 covering the Wallow Fire, the largest wildfire in Arizona history.
Donna's reputation as a fair and accurate journalist has earned her the respect of her colleagues and community. Her talent as a reporter has earned her more than a dozen Arizona Associated Press Awards and five Emmy statue.
Donna previously worked as an anchor and reporter in Tucson and got her start in broadcast journalism in Flagstaff. Donna is a past president of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences and currently serves on the NATAS board. She is a member of IFP/Phoenix, a non-profit organization of local film and documentary makers.
Donna was born in New York and moved to the Valley with her family when she was 9 years old. She is a graduate of Maryvale High School and attended Arizona State University. She graduated cum laude from Northern Arizona University.
In her free time, Donna enjoys boating on Bartlett Lake, all forms of music and theatre. Donna frequently donates her time to speak to community organizations and emcee their events. She is a past board member of DUET, a non-profit which helps promote health and well-being for older adults. Donna also loves donating her time to youth organizations and groups who work to secure and safeguard human rights.
On Oct. 17, 2015, Donna was honored for her amazing work over the years. The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences inducted her into its Silver Circle. It's one of the organization's most prestigious honors for which only a few candidates are selected each year.
Friday @ 10 p.m. on CBS 5: Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import?
Is nuclear waste Arizona's newest import? "The problem is that if this stuff comes here it may never leave," said Steve Brittle with Don't Waste Arizona. "And then the next thing you know, Arizona becomes the nuclear dump." CBS 5 Investigates -- Friday at 10 p.m.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: A message of kindness
It's said you can't judge a book by its cover. The message of kindness these teens are teaching in Valley schools is now getting the Hollywood treatment -- Tuesday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
Family of fatal crash victim supports charging juvenile driver with murder
Marie Castro is having a very hard time processing the double tragedy her family experienced a week ago.More >
Larry Fitzgerald holds football clinic for women
Monday was a day off for Larry Fitzgerald but the Cardinals receiver spent his evening on the practice field, teaching the game to some of his biggest fans.More >
VIDEO: Grandmother of victims in fatal wreck speaks
A woman whose granddaughter is in a coma following a fatal wreck spoke about the pain her family is experiencing. (Monday, November 13, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman helps boy who was shot in the leg in Phoenix
A woman saw a boy who was shot in the leg and helped put pressure on it in west Phoenix. (Monday, November 13, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Bill Gates reportedly wants to build 'smart city' in AZ
Billionaire Bill Gates just bought a lot of land in the far west Valley and there are reports he wants to turn it into a "smart city."More >
39 point buck bagged in MO
Camped out for Black Friday
A man camps out in front of an Avondale Best Buy every year for Black Friday.More >
Man fighting for his life after Peoria dump trump accident
A man is fighting for his life after a dump truck accident in Peoria.More >
