Larry Fitzgerald holds football clinic for women

Fitz was all smiles and still has hope for the season. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Larry Fitzgerald held a women's clinic on Monday night for some of his biggest fans. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Monday was a day off for Larry Fitzgerald but the Cardinals receiver spent his evening on the practice field, teaching the game to some of his biggest fans.

"I get to do camps for guys and young kids but we wanted to do something for the ladies," said Fitzgerald. “Give them an opportunity to come out and live their inner football player.”

"We saw a posting for it on Facebook," said Kathy Hinojos, a Cardinals season ticket holder. “We are all lifelong Cardinals fans, season ticket holders. We love the Cardinals, we love Larry.”

Hinojos attended the camp with her friends Suzy Walkler and Kris Johnson. Johnson was pulled out of the crowd and tasked with trying to defend the future Hall of Famer. She succeeded.

"If I was a little taller I think I could have picked it,” said Johnson. “He’s a great, guys. He’s everything I expected of him.”

The camp taught players the basics specializing in fundamental football skills. There was plenty of competition and smiles. Fitzgerald is trying to keep one all season.

"It’s funny, people have been asking me that. We’re far from out of it,” said Fitzgerald. “Everybody is saying we’re out of it because of injuries but they guys out on the field on Sunday are going to be playing hard.”

The Cardinals are at Houston on Sunday.

